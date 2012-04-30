Free music software round-up: Week 109

free music software

Don't forget that our sister magazine Computer Music has a cracking freebie this month in the shape of AudioRealism ADM CM, but if this doesn't quench your thirst for no-charge music software, read on.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Bass Gnomes Clarity and Full Phase

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A couple of phase-related effects: Clarity uses phase shifting and comb filtering to enhance the clarity of your audio signal; and its little brother Full Phase allows phase tuning via a process that involves inverting a stereo channel "phased against the opposite corresponding channel to isolate common stereo field characteristics".

hourglass

Xenakios HourGlass

Platform/format: PC Download

Designed for radical sound processing, HourGlass takes fragments (grains) of audio and creates sound textures from them. It can be used for sound mangling/glitch purposes, and most of its tweakable parameters can be automated using envelopes. There's a demo video here and a Mac version is in development.

nuklear

Hamburg Audio Nuklear for Studio One

Platform/format: PC, Mac/Studio One Download

Another fillip for PreSonus's Studio One DAW: users can now have a monophonic version of Hamburg Audio's ear-catching Nuklear synth for nothing. What's more, they can upgrade to the full version for the reduced price of €89.