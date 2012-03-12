Free music software round-up: Week 106

free music software

There's not too much to report on this week, but the three plug-ins on offer all look pretty slick. Find out more and then decide if you think they're worth taking for a spin.

Klangheim DC1A

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

This is a stripped back version of Klangheim's new DC8C compressor, and aims to give you the sound of its Punch mode with just input and output controls. The theory is that it 'just works', giving you everything from transparent, smooth levelling to heavy pumping.

Tek'it Audio Genobazz 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An update for this free monophonic synth, and one that adds new waveforms and five new filters. Multi-segment envelope generators and velocity amount controllers for each knob have been thrown into the mix, too, enabling you to easily create drum and wobble sounds.

Variety Of Sound ThrillseekerLA

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A digital stereo levelling amplifier that's said to have "truly analogue qualities". The input-level-driven two knob design is familiar, though you do also get individual Attack and Release controls. When it comes to sound, we're promised "sophisticated and deep gain riding full of musical character and attitude but with virtually no inter-modulation (IM) distortion artifacts"