Free music software round-up: Week 105

Our latest freebie fiesta brings you a virtual analogue synth, two organs, a grand piano and a distortion unit that's based on two classic guitar processors.

Tube-Ohm alpha-ray

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A new virtual analogue synth from Tube-Ohm, which is currently celebrating five years in business. It has two main oscillators, a sub-oscillator, two main and one mod LFO, three filters and more. If you want to be able to save the effects with your presets, you'll have to pay €4.95.

Planet botch classic-h and skanksta

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Two free organs to play with: Classic H is modelled on a tonewheel model that has the "personality" of a Hammond/Leslie combo, while Skanksta takes inspiration from the Vox Continental and is designed for Ska in particular.

Sound magic piano one

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Sound Magic has plenty of pianos on its roster, and this is a free one. It's based on the sound of the Yamaha C7 concert grand and uses the company's Hybrid Modeling Engine. Further pianos can be purchased via the Sound Magic Add-on Store.

Distorque face bender

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If you want to dirty-up your guitar sound, this could be the solution. It emulates not only the Fuzz Face distortion unit, which was made by Arbiter Electronics in 1966, but also the Tone Bender MkII, which was released in the same year and came from Sola Sound.