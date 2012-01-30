Free music software round-up: Week 103

We haven't seen a great deal of non-Apple music software on the Mac App Store yet, but there's an intriguing little freebie for you to try here. Plus, we've got drum, audio analysis and dynamics plug-ins.
If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Oli Larkin pMix
Platform/format: Mac Download
An interesting VST plug-in chainer (pMix is a host) that enables you to morph between presets on a graphical interface. Each preset is represented by a coloured ball, and morphing can lead to the creation of new, hybrid sounds. You can use up to four plug-ins at a time and a selection comes included.
Toscanalyser
Platform/format: PC, Linux Download
Designed to help you mix and master better, Toscanlyser's job is to compare - audibly and visually - your tracks to commercial recordings. There's a range of analysis options on offer, and at the end of the process you're given a detailed report that you can act on to resolve problems.
JME-Audio Chip Rhythm
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A programmable drum machine that gives you kick, snare, clap, hi-hat and tom sounds. Each of these has its own Volume, Filter and Tone sections, and you can program patterns of up to eight steps in length.
Voxengo AnSpec
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Another freebie from the generous chaps at Voxengo - this one is an analogue-style third-octave spectrum analyser. It's basically a visual tool that gives you graphical feedback (including peak level indication). There are no adjustable parameters, though you can change the level meter ballistics and resize the plug-in's window.
Direct Approach LimitX and BoostX
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
These two plug-ins were previously available for $29.99 each but are now free. LimitX is billed as a transparent limiter with 64-bit internal precision, while BoostX is an 'upward' compressor.