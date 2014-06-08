Building a DnB beat using audio slices

DnB Weekend: The experts at Computer Music magazine show you how to build a drum & bass beat using audio slices

Building drum beats using samples arranged on your DAW's timeline is a technique widely used in drum & bass production, owing to the precision it affords for timing and layering, not to mention the ease with which individual layers can be processed.

In this video from Computer Music 194's huge BEATS tutorial, we explain exactly how it's done. To get the audio examples and samples used in the video, so you can follow the tutorial yourself, click here.

