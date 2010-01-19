14 recommended studio monitor speakers

Whatever your budget or mixing room size, you need to find a set of monitors you can trust. Here, in ascending price (per pair) order, are MusicRadar’s choice picks of the current crop.

We’ll start with the KRK Rokit 5s, the smallest monitors in the G2 line, with 6-inch and 8-inch models available as well. We found them pretty easy to position, and they work well on a desk, but they’re at their best on stands, naturally.

The stereo image is good and the top end is detailed. There’s a nice soft dip in the upper mid-range and slightly forward bass (which makes the monitors more exciting to use), with a pleasing tonality that doesn’t fatigue.

The bass is surprisingly deep and solid, making the Rokit 5s good for dance, rock, hip-hop and other ‘punchy’ styles, but lighter material is handled well, too. When mixing, subtleties such as the articulation of the bass guitar come across fine, and it’s easy to appreciate the results of tweaking effects.

Pleasing and pretty consistent, with no nasty surprises in the bass end, these are great little monitors for the price.

