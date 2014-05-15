MusicRadar Basics: types of electric guitar

MusicRadar Basics: electric guitar part 2 - types of electric guitar

If you've spent any amount of time in a guitar shop, you'll have noticed that there are a huge variety of guitars out there. While electric guitars come in all shapes and sizes, there are a few key types that you'll come across.

First up is the most common type of electric guitar, the solid body. This simply means that the body is a solid slab of wood. There are a lot of different shapes to take into account when talking about solid body guitars.

First you've got single cut guitars, which have a single cutaway on the bottom of the body to allow you access to the tops frets of the neck. The Les Paul and Telecaster are two famous examples of single cutaway electric guitars.

Next up is the double cut, which has an additional cutaway on the top of the body. This is perhaps the most common configuration of electric guitar, with famous models such as the Stratocaster, the SG and many, many more sporting double cutaways.

The semi acoustic is another type of electric guitar that, unlike solid bodied guitars, has a hollow construction. Some have a solid centre block in the middle which helps prevent feedback, while others are completely hollow. Famous examples of semi-acoustic guitars include the ES-335 and the Epiphone Casino.

Electric guitars come in all shapes and sizes, and you'll certainly be able to find a type to suit your tastes and playing style.