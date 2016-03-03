How to play seven-string guitar

1. Meet the seventh string!

The first time you play a seven- or eight-string guitar you may be surprised at how loose and woolly-sounding the low string sounds, so try this simple palm-muting exercise to help control that resonant string. Pick lightly so as not to push the seventh string out of tune.

Meet the seventh string! tab (fullscreen)

2. String muting

A risk with open-string riffing is that the open note keeps ringing out as you move to the other strings, and this is especially so with a low seventh string. Here, as you play the sixth string, try to mute the open seventh string with the tip of your fretting finger to help separate the notes.

String muting tab (fullscreen)

3. Scalic riff

This scalic riff is a development on the previous lines. Spanning four fingers across four frets is a common approach on any guitar, but the stretch over to the seventh string can be a challenge at first. Keep your thumb low on the neck and your fingers arched out in front to maximise your reach.

Scalic riff tab (fullscreen)

4. Crossing strings

Aim for the same ‘chugging’ palm-muted picked sound as we used on the previous exercises here; the challenge is crossing to a new string on every note. The rhythm is exactly the same as it was on example 1 but here we recommend using alternate picking throughout.

Crossing strings tab (fullscreen)

5. Heavy metal powerchord riff

This riff gives you a feel for the sheer weight that heavy metal style powerchords have when played on the lowest four strings of a seven-string guitar. Play the first bar entirely with downstrokes, and don’t forget to use palm-muting. It’s a vital part of the heavy chugging sound.

In bar 2, keep your picking hand moving at the same rate, but this time add an upstroke after each downstroke to produce six even, precise notes on beats 1 and 3.

Heavy metal powerchord riff tab (fullscreen)