Trivium's Corey Beaulieu talks seven-string guitars, signature models and songwriting

The Trivium guitarist explains how seven-strings inspired the band’s songwriting in the past, and do so again on latest album, silence in the snow.

When did you first play a seven-string guitar?

“The first time was probably when we were recording Ascendancy [2004/2005] - I recorded some of the guitar solo parts on the record with one of producer Jason Suecof’s Ibanez RG seven-strings.

“I remember one of them sounded particularly good for lead stuff. But I started playing it full time when we did The Crusade, we wrote some songs on seven-string and then I actually got my first seven-string when we were touring for that record, because we needed to play some of the seven-string stuff live.

“It was Matt [Heafy] wanting to write seven-string material that forced me to get one and be comfortable with going from a six to a seven without being confused!”