Chris Broderick on seven-string guitars and Jackson signature models

The former Megadeth man is now with new band Act Of Defiance, but seven-strings have been a big part of Chris Broderick's playing life for 25 years.

As part of our recent series of articles focussing on these instruments of expanded range we spoke to Chris about his first encounters with seven-strings, the playing advantages and designing his custom PAF Pro pickups.

When I heard Dream Theater’s Awake it totally changed my opinion about what a seven-string could do

When did you first pick up a sevenstring guitar?

“I would say it was either 1990 or ’91. I’d heard about them earlier but had always thought they were for doom metal. They always sounded low and boomy and not defined, but when I heard Dream Theater’s Awake it totally changed my opinion about what a seven-string could do, and sonically where it sits. I just became an instant fan and had to have one.”

Do you remember what your first seven-string was?

“An Ibanez, I can’t remember the exact model but it was a JEM, I picked up a couple of all-white JEMs. I kind of wish that I’d hung on to them because they were produced in very limited numbers. But I ended up selling them off and moving on.”