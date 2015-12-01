Periphery's Misha Mansoor talks seven-strings, eight-strings and Jackson guitars

Periphery’s founder on discovering extended range guitars and why his signature models were a real labour of love

When did you first start playing seven-string guitars?

“I started out as a drummer, and the best part of being a drummer when you’re starting out is everyone has to bring their gear to your place. And usually if it’s heavy they’ll leave it there. I was lucky that the guitarist I was jamming with had a seven-string guitar and it just kind of lived at my place. So, I was exposed to seven-string guitars early on, and it wasn’t really a strange or weird thing to me because I always had it available.

“So, I’ve always felt particularly comfortable on both six- and seven-strings. By contrast, the eight-string is something we’ve got into quite recently and I don’t really feel at home with it in the same way. I really like what it offers creatively… but it’s the one I’m least [comfortable with]. If I’m going to just grab a guitar and jam it’s probably going to be either a six- or seven-string.”

