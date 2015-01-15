Track-by-track - Periphery's Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega

None of the members of the six-man, DC-based progressive-metal band Periphery knew where they were headed when they went into the studio to record their third album - or make that third and fourth albums, as the fruit of their labors, 17 songs in all, will be released as two separate discs titled Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

“We’ve always had grand plans and ideas, but I think we outdid ourselves this time around," says drummer Matt Haplern. "There’s a story that spans both albums, so they are connected in that way. Releasing them as two albums made sense to us from a music-digestive standpoint. We want our fans to really experience the songs fully, and if we gave them too much on one record, it could become a blur. Spacing things out will hopefully give everybody the full picture.”

Surprisingly, there could have been more. Says lead guitarist Misha Mansoor, "We actually cut things down. There were so many demos floating around. We just wrote and wrote and wrote. It became apparent that we were going to have a long piece of work, and at a certain point the best songs started to rise up and make themselves known. And there were a lot of surprises, too; songs you didn't think would make the cut became some of our favorites."

Mansoor describes the writing and recording of the Juggernaut albums as "a hugely collaborative process," as opposed to the group's first two releases on which he did most of the writing, arranging and producing. "This time, we really worked as a band, which is what we’ve wanted all along," he says. "It was only now that we had a lineup that could work like that. People contributed a lot of ideas, not just those specific to their own instruments and parts."

Although Periphery is still a young band, its members have already been hailed for their highly evolved instrumental skills. Both Halpern and Mansoor stress that technical flash took a back seat to textures and moods on the Juggernaut albums. “In the past, we probably tried to push the boundaries of musicianship and were really into the super-technical side of things," Halpern observes. "On these albums, we went in the opposite direction. Story, songs, overall feel – those were the big concerns. If there were parts that required technical challenges, so be it, but that wasn’t the goal."

“If I pushed myself in any way, it was toward restraint," says Mansoor. "For us, writing riffy, notey stuff comes easily – it’s not very hard. I’ve been challenging myself with creating a whole world of sound. For something as epic as Juggernaut, I tried not to overcrowd the songs with so many notes.” He pauses, then adds with a laugh, "But there's still a lot of intense playing on the records. I don't think anybody's gonna feel shortchanged in that department."

Periphery's Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega will be released on January 27. You can pre-order physical copies at Summerian Records. Digital copies can be pre-ordered via iTunes for Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

On the following pages, Misha Mansoor and Matt Halpern go through both albums track-by-track.