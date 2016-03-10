How to play eight-string guitar

1. Scalic riff

This scale-based riff will get you started with the challenge of fretting the seventh and eighth strings as you manage that sizable stretch across the wider fretboard. Use the very tip of your pick to allow the tone of the strings to come through, otherwise the pick attack can be overpowering.

Scalic riff tab (fullscreen)

2. Djenty syncopation and muting

The ‘dj-’ word may be unfashionable, but that onomatopoeic ‘djent’-ing chug is a key eight-string sound. You don’t need to play a powerchord – just the eighth string will do, and this riff exploits that hefty tone. Pick the open string, touch the string for the first X, then re-pick the muted string.

Djenty syncopation and muting tab (fullscreen)

3. Distorted arpeggio

We’re in proggy 7/8 time here, but then prog is a natural home for extended range guitars. The arpeggio starts on the open eighth string F# followed by notes from the F#m9 chord on the top four strings. After playing the low F#, mute the string with your pick hand. The higher notes ring longer.

Distorted arpeggio tab (fullscreen)

4. Clean arpeggio

This pattern is based on the F#maj9 chord shape and is best suited to a clean sound as the idea is to let the notes ring together. The repeating pattern is five eighth notes long, but rather than counting to five it is simpler to think of it as two beats, then three beats: ‘1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2, 1 2 3’ and so on.

Clean arpeggio tab (fullscreen)

5. Full-range riff

This tech-metal-style riff uses all eight strings on your guitar, and is based in the F# natural minor scale, roughly outlining 5th intervals as you cross the fretboard. Pick each note twice: first with a downstroke, then an upstroke. Make string changes cleaner by curling your pick out away from the plane of the strings with each upstroke; this should minimise the chance of hitting the wrong string when returning downwards.

Full-range riff (fullscreen)