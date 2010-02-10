How to create twin-guitar textures with Gibson's Dusk Tiger

When Gibson's Dusk Tiger arrived in the office, we immediately gave it a spin through a traditional valve amplifier, but it's not until you get the thing hooked up to your DAW that it really starts to open up new sonic possibilities.

The following tutorial shows you how to utilise the Dusk Tiger's multi-channel string separation to take one guitar part and make it sound as though there are two guitars with entirely different sounds playing at once. For guitarists brave enough to take a laptop onstage, the potential is enormous.

Although the Dusk Tiger comes with versions of Ableton Live 8 Lite and Native Instruments Guitar Rig 4, we've kept things simple here and used the cheap-but-flexible Cockos Reaper 3 DAW and Mokafix's free VST NoAmp! for all of our amp-modelling needs.

