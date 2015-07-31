Guitar chord vocab: moody minor turnarounds
B7#5
Juicy chord extensions are usually associated with major-key blues, but some will work in minor keys. Here are some alternatives for the final bar.
We’re in the key of E minor, so we’re using B chords. Start with this B7#5…
B7#5#9 (B7#5b9)
We can extend that to create B7#5#9.
In fact, make it even more interesting by then adding B7#5b9 (use the white blob) before resolving to Em or Em9.
B7#5b9 (B7b9)
You can do a slightly different thing with this alternative B7#5b9… move your 4th finger down to the white blob to create a B7b9.
Baug
This chord also contains a sharp 5th, but no 7th.It’s a plain augmented chord, and isn’t just limited to old rock ’n’ roll tunes!