Bend it like David Gilmour

As David Gilmour’s latest solo album hits the streets, we break down the Pink Floyd guitarist’s four- and five-fret string bending technique.

You can expect to snap an occasional string playing these huge bends

Notable for David Gilmour’s slick outro solo, Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) is one of Pink Floyd’s best-loved songs. And, although Gilmour’s style and tone are silky smooth, listen closely at 2:22 and 2:38 and you’ll hear a couple of physics-defying string-bend licks.

Spanning four- and five-fret intervals, you can expect to snap an occasional string playing these huge bends; even Gilmour himself tends to improvise around the original licks in live performances rather than risk his strings. Read on as we break down David’s string-bend technique, complete with two of our own licks for you to try out.

