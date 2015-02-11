Buy their sound: David Gilmour
Introduction
David Gilmour is an anomaly. Compositionally, the Pink Floyd guitarist references rootsy blues scales in his solos and places a similar emphasis on vibrato and string bends - nothing atypical in that.
But there is something in Gilmour’s approach, his meticulous use of vibrato and precision bending, that ethereal delay punctuated by pinched harmonic squeals, to suggest a more astrologically incredible influence. It’s as if he is a blues player answerable to a wholly alien set of physical laws. Few, if any, guitarists phrase a lick better.
He has used a variety of Les Pauls, Strats (his signature Strat was spec’d from his famous Black Strat) and Gretsch electrics, running these clean through 50-watt Hi-Watt or Fender combos, with a fuzz pedal providing the extra dirt for solos. And no self-respecting prog psychonaut could fail to appreciate his use of Maestro Rover rotating speakers for his Leslie effect.
We might have chosen a selection of gear that’ll bring you within touching distance of Gilmour’s tone, but with a guitarist who has an instinct for perfect note choice and placement, the real secret lies somewhere between his brain and his hands.
Squier Vintage Modified 70S Stratocaster
BUDGET: Classic Strat feel and tone at a fraction of the full price.
Fender Mustang III V2 Combo
BUDGET: With more than 40 effects and 17 amp models, the Mustang is a great budget portal to Gilmour-esque tone.
Jim Dunlop GCB-95 Cry Baby Wah
BUDGET: You’ll need a wah to nail David’s sound.
Total spend on budget rig: £516 / $560*
(*approx. based on web prices)
Fender Standard Stratocaster
BLOWOUT: It’s not the Black Strat, but it can be customised for an authentic Gilmour experience.
EMG DG-20 David Gilmour prewired pickups/pickguard set
BLOWOUT: These pickups will get you ever closer to Gilmour’s Strat tones.
Fender '68 Custom Twin Reverb
BLOWOUT: The classic ‘silverface’ has huge, beautiful cleans - a perfect base to build from.
Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Deluxe
BLOWOUT: Gilmour likes to add his gain with a fuzz pedal, and this one’s a doozy.
Boss CS-3 Compression Sustainer
BLOWOUT: Every little helps when it comes to making those leads sing.
MXR M68 Uni-Vibe Chorus And Vibrato
BLOWOUT: Essential for vintage Floyd psychedelics.
MXR Carbon Copy Delay
BLOWOUT: Another signal chain essential.
Dunlop 535Q Multi-Wah
BLOWOUT: With boost and sweep control, the 535Q is one of the most expressive wahs on the market.
Total spend on blowout rig: £2,340.99 / $2,747
(*approx. based on web prices)