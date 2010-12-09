Beginner electric guitars: a Christmas buyers' guide

Buying an electric guitar for yourself or a lucky loved one this Christmas isn’t easy. There are myriad body shapes and styles to consider, not to mention pickup options and finishes. We can’t tell you exactly what you or your mini Jimi-in-the-making needs - the only surefire way to know is to get out there and try them out - but we can point you in the right direction…

This is a gallery of electric guitars, hand-picked from the round-ups and buyers’ guides we’ve compiled over the last year or so. Many have been recommended by MusicRadar users, and nearly all are backed-up by in-depth reviews from the experts at Guitarist and Total Guitar.

Prices range from £119-£1000, which we’re loosely calling a ‘beginner’ or entry level category. Mind you, if you’re lucky enough to be able to invest a grand in your first axe, it’ll likely see you well past your first gig and end up being a guitar for life.