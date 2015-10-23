11 Marshall masters: essential licks from Hendrix to Vai

No survey of the Marshall stack’s five-decade reign would be complete without honouring the players who have made them howl like fallen angels. Here, we present 11 essential licks in the style of 11 masters of the big black box.

The licks we’ve presented here trace the development of rock technique in the hands of key players as it developed in step with the ever-increasing shovelfuls of gain available from Marshall’s ever-evolving amps.

Read more: Mad Professor Loud‘n Proud

Certainly, there are many more legendary guitarists we could have included - Angus Young and Zakk Wylde come to mind - but getting these licks under your fingers will help you master the principles of getting air moving while retaining articulation, feel and speed.

And while unleashing what guitarist Joel O’Keeffe of Airbourne called “the Marshall wind” is a rite-of-passage experience for any guitarist, any decent high-gain head and closed-back cab will do the trick for getting to grips with the full girth and grunt of these examples, so plug in, turn on and rock out.

Don't Miss

50 years of the Marshall stack: the birth of the 100-watt stack

8 milestone Marshall amp heads

In pictures: 1964 Marshall JTM45

Paul Rivera on modding Marshalls, Eddie Van Halen and the 80s session scene