In pictures: 1964 Marshall JTM45

The JTM45 was first-born of the Marshall breed and the earliest examples of this amp, featuring an Art Deco-style ‘Coffin’ logo, are very scarce. So when vintage-amp restoration specialist Neil Perry was tasked with restoring a long-dormant ’64 example to life, he had to tread very carefully indeed. Join us as we put all his hard work to the test by cranking this fully fettled vintage beauty all the way up.

It’s the kind of find we all dream about: a historic vintage amp, bought in the years before such things became sought-after, that has been quietly dwelling in a cupboard for years and has now come to light once again, in timemachine condition.

The 1964 Marshall JTM45 MkII we’re looking at hails from an era when music was on the brink of a revolution. It was built only months after The Beatles released their debut studio album, Please Please Me.

Two more years would pass before Eric Clapton recorded the ‘Beano’ album with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, while Hendrix’s Woodstock performance was still half a decade away.

And while its quaint Art Deco ‘Coffin’ badge harked back to the swing bands of the 1930s, the sounds it was capable of generating ushered in a very different era of music: that of blisteringly powerful blues and rock, delivered at volumes that you could feel in your bones as much as hear.

The JTM45 was, undeniably, heavily based on Leo Fender’s 5F6-A Bassman. But the use of British KT66 output valves in place of the Bassman’s 6L6s (5881s were also used), plus differences in the spec of preamp valves (ECC83s in place of 12AT7 and 12AY7s), transformers, caps and, of course, cabinets make Jim Marshall’s baby a very different amp.

This particular example returned to the light of day when its owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, brought it into Vintage & Rare Guitars in Bath to see if it was worth putting on sale. Rod Brakes, the shop’s proprietor, takes up the story:

“The owner originally bought the amp when they weren’t worth very much,” Rod explains.

“I don’t think he was the first owner but he bought it fairly early on. And it was just one of those classic stories: he’d used it and gigged it and he also had a ’62 ES-335 with PAFs and all the rest of it.

“But unfortunately, he can’t play any more and he’s getting on a bit, so he phoned up and said, ‘Can you help me with this at all?’”

Rod told the owner that early JTM45s were now highly sought after.

“It’s very unusual to see those amps - they’re almost more few and far between than a lot of vintage guitars,” Rod comments. “And it’s even more unusual to find them in a state where you can play them.”

Firing Blanks

Despite its promising condition, the amp hadn’t been fired up for many years and, without a careful inspection, there was a real risk an ageing component might blow - including the original RS Transformers that are so important to the amp’s sound and feel.

So it was crucial to ensure that the amp was in sound condition, electronically, before powering it up. Enter Neil Perry of Raw State [pictured], who specialises in restoring vintage amps to working condition.

Neil counts the likes of Adrian Utley from Portishead among the star guitarists who entrust their old amps to his care and so he was the perfect person to undertake the painstaking inspection that would tell the amp’s owner whether it could even be safely switched on.

“It hadn’t run for quite a while,” Neil recalls, “so the first thing you want to do is make sure you’re not going to blow it up just by turning it on, which is the easiest thing in the world to do with any old amp, or any old piece of machinery.

“For example, if you had a beautiful old Ferrari, you wouldn’t just get in and try and start it up and drive off because you’d probably wreck it.

“So, instead, you build the old capacitors up again with a slow trickle of voltage to make sure that everything’s okay. Then you test each component, to make sure that they’re not so far out [from their original performance envelope] that they’re just going to pop - because obviously if you blew an output transformer or something then that would be serious. After that, you check the valves and clean every contact. Then you’ve got a chance of firing the amp up safely.”

It was quickly apparent that Neil’s caution was justified, as the amp’s dormant years had taken a toll on some of its parts.

“The switches, for instance, were completely useless,” Neil says. “They didn’t actually switch. So we just soaked them overnight with a little bit of contact treatment oil, so they’d actually work.

“Also, the output valves were old but they didn’t really match. Both were Marconis but they’re not from the same year and don’t even represent the same version of the KT66. And, in fact, they mismatched quite badly, so they wouldn’t really do the amp any favours tone-wise.

“Possibly one was original, and one added later - but you just don’t know. So that’s why we’re running on some Genelecs now, although we kept the originals.”

