50 years of the Marshall stack: the birth of the 100-watt stack

What about the legendary 8x12 cabinet - was this ever a reality?

PW: “The reason why people like The Who wanted an 8x12 was because a 100-watt head couldn’t be used with one cabinet. So that’s when, as legend would have it, we made the 8x12, which I think never went into production as such. To my knowledge, only around eight or 10 were ever manufactured.

People ask if the slanted cabinet was done to increase the spread of the sound, but initially, Jim did it because it looked nice

“People quickly realised that you couldn’t carry them; the average person is around five foot eight to six foot and so the handle had to be low to accommodate being picked up, otherwise your arm would be permanently bent and you wouldn’t have any strength in it.

“By having it too low, the actual handle worked out as being roughly in line with the second row of speakers, so there were two rows of speakers above you. So it would either tip backwards or tip forwards - and that’s why the stack was born.”

What about the angled top cabinet - where did that idea come from?

PW: “Jim came up with the idea of a full stack with the top cabinet angled, whereas the first 4x12 cabinets that we made were what we would class as ‘B’ cabinets - straight fronted because they were easy to make.

“People ask if the slanted cabinet was done to increase the spread of the sound, but initially, Jim did it because it looked nice - and I got that straight from him. I was talking to him about it and the angled cabinet on the 4x12 was done so that when you put the head on top, it didn’t just look like it was stuck on top; the angle made it look like the head was part of it.

“As it happened, when you played through it, because the top was angled back, the sound was pushed over the top of the audience and gave a bigger spread. Purely coincidental.”