Thomas Lang's Drumming Boot Camp: masterclass

DRUM EXPO 2014: Have you hit a wall in your drumming development? Are you stuck in a rut of playing the same grooves and fills over and over, ad infinitum? Fear not, help is at hand. It’s time to fall in, stand to attention and be ready to drop and push out 26 rudiments because Thomas Lang is taking the squad through PT today.

The winner of multiple awards from Rhythm magazine readers, including Best Drummer, Best Studio Drummer and Best Solo Drum Performance, Thomas has been at the cutting edge of drumming innovation for two decades.

"I make sure these drills work for everybody... no matter what their playing ability is" - Thomas Lang

He’s been a pop session player, a progressive metal monster, a fearless fusion master and an educator with his best-selling DVDs Creative Control and Creative Coordination And Advanced Foot Technique.

The validity of his concepts is eloquently illustrated in his exceptional command of the drum kit and, not surprisingly, other drummers have sought out his expertise. In 2009 Thomas held his very first Drumming Boot Camp in LA, an in-depth, intensive experience designed to share his considerable knowledge in a group environment.

As word spread, drummers started coming in larger and larger numbers. “Suddenly I ended up with groups of 10 or more people at a time so it became a little chaotic,” said Thomas. “I decided to streamline the whole operation, organise it, advertise it and give it a name. That’s how the Drumming Boot Camp concept was born.”

“I get all kinds of players,” Thomas explained when asked about the skill level of his Boot Camp participants. “I tweak the exercises to accommodate everybody in the room but in most cases we have a fairly even playing field. If you’re a beginner, you just play them slower or at half-time. I make sure these drills work for everybody and that everybody in the room is always challenged and involved and engaged no matter what their playing ability is.”

If you're yet to make it to one of Thomas' Boot Camps fear not because we've asked him to take us through some of the most common drumming problems his students bring to him. Get ready for a workout!