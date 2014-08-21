Creativity with drum sounds

DRUM EXPO 2014: Have you ever considered placing a tom on your snare? How about a tambourine on the hi-hats, a splash on the floor tom, or holding a shaker in your hands while playing?

Watch Larnell Lewis of Drumeo.com share these ideas, along with many more ways you can build unique drum sounds and add creativity to your playing!

Get Larnell Lewis' full series of lessons with Drumeo Edge. Start your free 30-day trial today.

About Drumeo.com

Drumeo

Drumeo.com delivers the ultimate online drum lessons experience with a new live lesson every day, on-demand video courses, a massive library of play-alongs, personalized student reviews and lesson plans, and an interactive community of students and instructors from around the world. Start your free 30-day trial today at www.Drumeo.com/trial/.

For further information on Drumeo please visit their official website, or connect with them via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.