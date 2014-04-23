Point Blank: live remixing with Matt Black (Ninja Tune, Coldcut)

DJ EXPO 2014: Our regular Friday Forum Live broadcasts bring you exclusive tutorials, artist interviews and industry insight, live every Friday from our broadcast studios in East London.

In this particular FFL, Coldcut and Ninja Tune co-founder Matt Black came to the PB studios to demo his brand new app project Ninja Jamm. The app is a revolutionary way to remix and rethink music, allowing you to download stems of Ninja Tune tracks, isolate and re-arrange tracks.

Watch our FFL above and get inspired on how you can quickly remix on-the-fly using Ninja Jamm's innovative features.

