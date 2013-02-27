Crafting rock, reggae, funk and slap tones

BASS EXPO 2013: You'd be amazed how many different tones you coax from a standard amp just by manipulating the bass, mid and treble controls. In the final installment of our how to play bass guitar video lessons, Institute tutor Ben Jones shows you how to craft rock, reggae, funk and slap tones on a bass amp using standard EQ and gain controls.

