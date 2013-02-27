Bass guitar scales 2

BASS EXPO 2013: In the fourth part of our how to play bass guitar video lessons, Institute tutor Ben Jones explains the first position of the Em pentatonic scale - the foundation of a huge range of rock, metal and pop songs. If you only ever learn one scale, make it this one, since it's a safe bet that half of your favourite songs will be based around it.



