VIDEO: RGT Preliminary Grade Rock - Picking lesson (TG229)

Practise upstrokes and downstrokes to get your basic picking technique sorted now.

Pick up Total Guitar issue 228 (on sale 11 June to 9 July) for the accompanying tab and explanation.

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Taken By Surprise

You'll find streams and downloads of the full track and backing track for RGT's Preliminary Grade Rock piece Taken By Surprise below.

Clicking on the links will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download them all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Initial Stage Rock Taken By Surprise full track (right-click to download)

RGT Initial Stage Rock Taken By Surprise backing track (right-click to download)

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)