VIDEO: RGT Grade One Rock - Blues scale lesson (TG233)

TG continues the RGT series on improvisation tests with a look at powerchords and one extremely important scale shape
Download Total Guitar issue 233 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Apple Newsstand and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com) from 1 October 2012.
Tutor: Chris Bird
Videographer: Martin Holmes
Audio for Grade One improv track in E minor
You can stream and download RGT's Grade One Rock improv track in E minor below.
Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.
RGT Grade One Rock improv track in E minor (right-click to download)
