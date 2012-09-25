VIDEO: RGT Grade One Rock - Blues scale lesson (TG233)

TG continues the RGT series on improvisation tests with a look at powerchords and one extremely important scale shape

Download Total Guitar issue 233 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Apple Newsstand and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com) from 1 October 2012.

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Grade One improv track in E minor

You can stream and download RGT's Grade One Rock improv track in E minor below.

Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Grade One Rock improv track in E minor (right-click to download)

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)