The TG 200 Birthday competition. Win EVERYTHING reviewed in this month's issue!

By now, you should definitely be aware that our very special 200th issue is in the shops. In celebration of this monumental achievement, we've teamed up with all of the gear companies featured in this month's Rocked & Rated section to bring you an equally monumental competition.
All you need to do is answer the question below correctly, and a van loaded with EVERYTHING WE'VE REVIEWED this month could turn up at your door. That's a prize-pot of over £5K! Check
out the picture and list below to see all of the prizes.
Here's the question. Head to the
to give us your answer!
We've reviewed Phil Demmel's latest signature guitar this issue. Who is the other guitarist in Machine Head?
A) Kerry King
B) Robb Flynn
C) Jim Root
Competition closing date: 15/04/201
Included in the prize:
HÖFNER GALAXIE £259
www.hofner.com
MARSHALL JMD100 HALF STACK £1,093
www.marshallamps.com
VINTAGE VS6MRP £279
www.jhs.co.uk
PRS SE SINGLECUT KORINA £599
www.prsguitars.com
PEAVEY ROCKINGHAM B6 TREMOLO £484
www.peavey-eu.com
SPEAR NSG-RELIC £329
www.spear-guitars.co.uk
BLACKSTAR HT STAGE 60 £699
www.blackstaramps.co.uk
JACKSON PDX DEMMELITION KING V £479
www.jacksonguitars.com
ARIA PE-90 £389
www.ariauk.com
KILPATRICK VIBRO MAN £179
www.kilpatrickaudio.com
COOPERSONIC VALVESLAPPER £149
www.coopersonic.com
PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this
competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's
reasonable satisfaction.