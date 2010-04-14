The TG 200 Birthday competition. Win EVERYTHING reviewed in this month's issue!

By now, you should definitely be aware that our very special 200th issue is in the shops. In celebration of this monumental achievement, we've teamed up with all of the gear companies featured in this month's Rocked & Rated section to bring you an equally monumental competition.

All you need to do is answer the question below correctly, and a van loaded with EVERYTHING WE'VE REVIEWED this month could turn up at your door. That's a prize-pot of over £5K! Check

out the picture and list below to see all of the prizes.

Here's the question. Head to the

competition page

to give us your answer!

We've reviewed Phil Demmel's latest signature guitar this issue. Who is the other guitarist in Machine Head?

A) Kerry King

B) Robb Flynn

C) Jim Root

Competition closing date: 15/04/201

Included in the prize:

HÖFNER GALAXIE £259



www.hofner.com





MARSHALL JMD100 HALF STACK £1,093



www.marshallamps.com





VINTAGE VS6MRP £279



www.jhs.co.uk





PRS SE SINGLECUT KORINA £599



www.prsguitars.com

PEAVEY ROCKINGHAM B6 TREMOLO £484



www.peavey-eu.com

SPEAR NSG-RELIC £329

www.spear-guitars.co.uk







BLACKSTAR HT STAGE 60 £699



www.blackstaramps.co.uk







JACKSON PDX DEMMELITION KING V £479



www.jacksonguitars.com



ARIA PE-90 £389



www.ariauk.com





KILPATRICK VIBRO MAN £179



www.kilpatrickaudio.com







COOPERSONIC VALVESLAPPER £149



www.coopersonic.com



PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this

competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's

reasonable satisfaction.