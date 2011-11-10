The rolling stones due for london jam

According to Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones are planning to meet up and rehearse in a London rehearsal studio for the first time in several years.

Speaking (somewhat confusingly) to Rolling Stone in order to promote the band's recent reissue of Stones classic 'Some Girls', Richards revealed plans to meet up with bandmates Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.

"We're just going to play a little together, because we haven't played for three or four years," he told the US magazine. "You don't necessarily want to rehearse or write anything - you just want to touch bases."

However, it seems it's not clear whether Mick Jagger will be in attendance, or even if he's invited.

"That's a good start: me, Charlie and Ronnie," said the guitarist. "Mick's welcome, and I'm sure he'll turn up, but right now we just want to get our chops down."