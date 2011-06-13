The Darkness 2011 UK and Ireland tour dates

TG is pleased to inform you that The Darkness have announced a proper, actual, tour of the UK and Ireland, due to kick off this November.

Having dipped their toe in the water with the past week of warm-up shows and having made a triumphant return in front of a massive crowd at Download festival, The Darkness have unveiled 17 headline shows that will take place throughout the UK and Ireland this winter.

Justin Hawkins has also recently confirmed that the band's newly recorded third studio album will be out around the same time, though a specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

8 November O2 Academy, Liverpool

9 November HMV Picture House, Edinburgh

10 November O2 Academy, Glasgow

12 November O2 Academy, Newcastle

13 November Academy, Manchester

14 November O2 Academy, Bristol

16 November Dome, Brighton

17 November Guildhall, Southampton

18 November O2 Academy, Birmingham

20 November Corn Exchange, Cambridge

21 November O2 Academy, Sheffield

22 November Rock City, Nottingham

24 November UEA, Norwich

25 November HMV Hammersmith Apollo, London

3 December Savoy, Cork

4 December Olympia, Dublin

5 December Ulster Hall, Belfast

Tickets will be available from livenation.com and will go on sale this Friday (17 June) at 9am. Head to thedarknessareback.com for more information.