The blackout team up with vigier guitars

Matthew Davies, guitarist with Welsh rockers The Blackout, has signed a new endorsement deal with Vigier and will be using two GV Wood guitars on the band's current UK tour.

Vigier said: "After years playing many different guitars yet never feeling fully satisfied, he finally plugged in a Vigier GV Wood. Matthew was immediately taken with the GV Wood's immense power, silky sustain and beautiful, rich tones."

In celebration of its blossoming friendship with The Blackout, Vigier is offering a pair of tickets to a date of your choice on the band's UK tour, which kicks off 29 March at the O2 Academy Oxford.

To enter, just head to the Vigier website and follow the instructions. Vigier will pick and contact the winner on 18 March.