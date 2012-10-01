TG233 On Sale Now: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today!

Inside Total Guitar 233: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells us about the guitars on new album ¡Uno!, including his latest signature Gibson, building his own amps and why Zakk Wylde should love his new record.

Also in TG233:



Periphery

Misha Mansoor shares his warm-up secrets



Play like Van Halen

Steal Eddie's style with our gear and technique guide



Trivium vs Killswitch Engage

Metalcore heroes tough it out in a battle of the Road Warriors



Jackson Adrian Smith SDX

Run to the tills! It's the Maiden man's affordable new signature axe



Buzz Osborne

Seven reasons why King Buzzo rules rock's underground



First Look: Laney Tony Iommi TI100

Get a load of Tony's tone with his new signature amp!



Gigging Essentials

Avoid onstage nightmares with TG's guide to playing live



Sex Pistols

Steve Jones reflects on Never Mind the Bollocks 35 years on



In The Studio

The Blackout let you in on the sessions for their new album



Shinedown

Gear-obsessed Zach Myers answers your questions!



Learn To Play



Mumford & Sons 'Little Lion Man'

The Guess Who 'American Woman'

Arctic Monkeys 'Come Together'

Fleetwood Mac 'Need Your Love So Bad'

The Clash 'Tommy Gun'



Video Lessons

Riff Of The Month - Mike Oldfield 'Tubular Bells' (theme from 'The Exorcist')

Misha Mansoor

Essentials: Pentatonic Lead





Get Your Grades

Rockschool

RGT



Plus reviews of the latest gear from Vox, Orange, PRS, Roland and loads more!