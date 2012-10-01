TG233 On Sale Now: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today!
Inside Total Guitar 233: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells us about the guitars on new album ¡Uno!, including his latest signature Gibson, building his own amps and why Zakk Wylde should love his new record.
Also in TG233:
Periphery
Misha Mansoor shares his warm-up secrets
Play like Van Halen
Steal Eddie's style with our gear and technique guide
Trivium vs Killswitch Engage
Metalcore heroes tough it out in a battle of the Road Warriors
Jackson Adrian Smith SDX
Run to the tills! It's the Maiden man's affordable new signature axe
Buzz Osborne
Seven reasons why King Buzzo rules rock's underground
First Look: Laney Tony Iommi TI100
Get a load of Tony's tone with his new signature amp!
Gigging Essentials
Avoid onstage nightmares with TG's guide to playing live
Sex Pistols
Steve Jones reflects on Never Mind the Bollocks 35 years on
In The Studio
The Blackout let you in on the sessions for their new album
Shinedown
Gear-obsessed Zach Myers answers your questions!
Learn To Play
Mumford & Sons 'Little Lion Man'
The Guess Who 'American Woman'
Arctic Monkeys 'Come Together'
Fleetwood Mac 'Need Your Love So Bad'
The Clash 'Tommy Gun'
Video Lessons
Riff Of The Month - Mike Oldfield 'Tubular Bells' (theme from 'The Exorcist')
Misha Mansoor
Essentials: Pentatonic Lead
Get Your Grades
Rockschool
RGT
Plus reviews of the latest gear from Vox, Orange, PRS, Roland and loads more!