Steal Their Sound: Dan Smith (The Noisettes)

The Noisettes guitarist, Dan Smith, talks us through his gear list.

Guitar and amplifier

Dipinto Mach IV (£425)

"I'd been using that neck pickup to get the low end through an octave pedal and to get a nice punch out of the amps. I mostly use the humbucker now - it's a nice growling sound, it's a lot more versatile."

Fender '65 Reissue Twin Reverb (£1,379)

"They're amazing in the studio. You can run them at low levels and get all sorts of tones. The reverb is cool; I like punching that in and out at gigs for a gated reverb effect."

Effects Pedals

Boss DD-6 Digital Delay (£75.95 USED)

"There's a warp function on the Boss DD-6 Digital Delay. If you hold down the pedal then it makes a trailing noise and I have that panned to one side to get a stereo image. It's pretty nice ear candy."

Boss OC-2 Octave (£70 - 80 USED)

"The old album ['What's The Time Mr Wolf?'] relies on a lot of octave pedal stuff, and 'Beat Of My Heart' [from 'Wild Young Hearts'] has this on it too. As soon as you put that pedal on it makes you sound more like a keyboard."

Roland RC-20 Loop Station (£245)

"There's a clipping you get with the preamp on it I like. Ritchie Blackmore had a tape recorder shoved in before his amps. If you're going into good valve amps, it's nice to have a bit of crappy distortion."

Electro-Harmonix Small Clone (£49)

"It's just got one knob and a switch but you can get some radical sounds out of it. I always mess around with the effects sounds during gigs to keep things fresh and see what comes about."

