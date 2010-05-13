More

Steal Their Sound: Dan Smith (The Noisettes)

By

It's Grand Theft Axe as TG reveals the gems stashed inside professional gigbags!

The Noisettes guitarist, Dan Smith, talks us through his gear list.

Read more Steal Their Sound articles

Guitar and amplifier

Steal their sound - dan smith the noisettes guitar and amplifier

Steal their sound - dan smith the noisettes guitar and amplifier

Dipinto Mach IV (£425)
"I'd been using that neck pickup to get the low end through an octave pedal and to get a nice punch out of the amps. I mostly use the humbucker now - it's a nice growling sound, it's a lot more versatile."

Fender '65 Reissue Twin Reverb (£1,379)
"They're amazing in the studio. You can run them at low levels and get all sorts of tones. The reverb is cool; I like punching that in and out at gigs for a gated reverb effect."

Effects Pedals

Steal their sound - dan smith the noisettes effects pedals

Steal their sound - dan smith the noisettes effects pedals

Boss DD-6 Digital Delay (£75.95 USED)
"There's a warp function on the Boss DD-6 Digital Delay. If you hold down the pedal then it makes a trailing noise and I have that panned to one side to get a stereo image. It's pretty nice ear candy."

Boss OC-2 Octave (£70 - 80 USED)
"The old album ['What's The Time Mr Wolf?'] relies on a lot of octave pedal stuff, and 'Beat Of My Heart' [from 'Wild Young Hearts'] has this on it too. As soon as you put that pedal on it makes you sound more like a keyboard."

Roland RC-20 Loop Station (£245)
"There's a clipping you get with the preamp on it I like. Ritchie Blackmore had a tape recorder shoved in before his amps. If you're going into good valve amps, it's nice to have a bit of crappy distortion."

Electro-Harmonix Small Clone (£49)
"It's just got one knob and a switch but you can get some radical sounds out of it. I always mess around with the effects sounds during gigs to keep things fresh and see what comes about."

Read more Steal Their Sound articles