Sneak preview of the new-look TG!
Bigger, Better, More!
This month, Total Guitar, Europe’s best-selling guitar magazine, relaunches with a whole new look: it’s now bigger and better and has even more content. The first issue of the new-look magazine is on sale from 18 March to 14 April. Here’s what you can expect…
The new-look TG now features more bang for your buck than ever before, with a wider page format (great for reading tabs easily) and an extra 32 pages of content.
Overhauled Monitor section
TG’s Monitor section has been completely overhauled and expanded in order to bring you more interviews, first-looks at incoming gear as well as a whole host of new regular features.
The first issue of the new-look Total Guitar magazine is on sale from 18 March to 14 April, pick it up and see what else has changed!
Access All Areas
Access All Areas, a new Monitor regular, is a live review with a difference. Not only do we review the show, we also talk to your favourite guitarists before and after their shows, bringing you the behind-the-scenes action from some of the best gigs in guitar land.
New-look features!
Every month you can expect great interviews with some of the finest guitarists from a range of genres, including rock, metal, blues and everything in between.
More music, more depth
We also go into more depth with our features. Check out the first pages of this month’s cover story on Metallica’s classic ‘Master Of Puppets’ album.
The best tabs in the world
We’ve put a lot of thought into what we can do to make our tabs the best in the world. Every Video Lesson or tab in the magazine now features a double-page spread on the story behind the song’s writing, recording and inception.
Video lessons online
You asked, we listened. The cover disc is now in audio CD format, so you can play the songs anywhere. Video Lessons are now hosted online through www.totalguitar.co.uk/video, but you’ll have to buy the mag to get the most out of them...
Sound Advice...
Each tab and Video Lesson also includes a page of ‘Sound Advice’ demonstrating how you can get the sound on any setup, as well as chord diagrams and related scales, helping you to understand the theory behind the tunes. Trickier bits feature a ‘Technique Focus’ explaining the best way to nail the part.
More gear reviews!
Due to popular demand, our reviews section has been significantly expanded, meaning TG now has 20 pages of gear reviews and advice. Also expect better photography than ever before, showing off the latest gear in all its shiny glory.
Head To Head gear tests
One of the new regular features is the Head To Head test where we pitch two similar products against each other, weighing up the pros and cons of each bit of kit in the hope of finding a champion.
