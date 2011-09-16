Rare Gretsch stolen in Portsmouth

Gretsch g6122 1962 chet atkins country guitar

Nevada Music, a well-known Portsmouth-based guitar store, suffered a break-in on 12 September and is appealing for information concerning the whereabouts of a Gretsch G6122 1962 Chet Atkins Country guitar.

The retailer is offering a reward for any information that might lead to the recovery of the instrument (pictured above). The guitar is a Gretsch G6122 1962 Chet Atkins Country with the serial number JT09073156.

If you see a guitar that fits the description surface on any auction sites, in classified ads, or if you're offered one in a disreputable drinking establishment, please get in touch with either Jenny Devereux or Carl Whiteside at Nevada Music on 02392 313 090.

Click here for a larger picture of the Gretsch G6122 1962 Chet Atkins Country guitar.