NAMM 2011: Epiphone Les Paul ukulele unveiled

Epiphone revealed its Les Paul ukulele at NAMM 2011. You didn't misread that: an Epiphone Les Paul ukulele is in production. Check out the video above to watch the definitely medically qualified Dr Epiphone's charismatic walkthrough.

Playing the ukulele has long been the guilty pleasure of many a guitarist, so Epiphone's new Les Paul-shaped model should allow six-stringers to finally feel comfortable with their alternative lifestyle choices.

