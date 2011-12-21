Guthrie Govan's gear stolen in Rome

One of the world's most gifted guitarists, Guthrie Govan, has had his gear stolen after a show in Rome and is now appealing to fellow players for help in tracking it down.

According to Guthrie's post on MySpace, The gear was taken from the band's van in Rome on the afternoon of 17 December. However, the Italian police told him that there was nothing they could do, so the guitarist has turned to the internet for help instead.

You can view the full list of stolen gear below, some of which was rented gear that Guthrie and his band are now obliged to replace. Perhaps more devastatingly, the thieves also took the only copy of the group's pro-shot footage of a recent show that was intended for a live DVD.

If you see any of this equipment surface in gear shops around Europe, or on the internet, let Guthrie know via his MySpace, or report it to your local authority. Everyone else can help by posting this page/list around any relevant forums and social networks.

Guthrie Govan's stolen gear list

Dave and Guthrie's guitar gear

2x Brunetti Mercury heads, serial numbers ME10550 and ME10650 (in flight cases)

2x Brunetti 4x12 cabinets (in flight cases)

Dave's pedals:

Boss Chorus Ensemble

Boss TU-2 tuner

Boss digital reverb

Xotic Effects "EP" Booster

Suhr Riot distortion

Dunlop Van Halen Signature Cry Baby wah

Ernie Ball VP JR volume pedal

Guthrie's pedals:

(mounted in a distinctively crappy-looking "tea tray" pedalboard):

Xotic Effects "EP" Booster

RetroSonic "Vintage Vibes" chorus

TC Electronics Flashback delay

TC Electronics Polytune tuner

Guyatone WR-3 envelope filter

Dunlop Jerry Cantrell Signature Cry Baby wah

Ernie Ball VP JR volume pedal

Seth's bass gear

1989 Warwick Streamer bass, natural finish.

(Distinguishing features: smaller replacement Schaller tuners; screw for lower strap button replaced with a Philips style screw; thumb-sized indentation above the "P-Bass" pickup; long dark stripe/imperfection in the wood on the back of the bass, above the through-neck; small knot in the wood near the top of the inside upper horn...)

SWR SM900 head, serial # 4400106010

SWR Goliath 4x10 speaker cabinet (4 Ohm) serial # 4410500410

Boss OC-2 octave pedal, Boss TU-2 tuner, Boss power supply, various cables

Pete's drum gear

1x left-handed Drum Workshop DW 5000 double kick drum pedal.

Other

1x unique bag with the emblem "Roger Waters - The Wall"

Various camcorder tapes containing yet-to-be-edited footage from a professionally filmed 3-camera shoot - for what was intended to be a live DVD of a gig we played at Lapsus, Torino :-(

Well... profuse thanks in advance to anyone who might be able to help us out with any of this!

Cheers,

GG (and the band)