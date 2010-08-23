Gallery: Gibson's Nashville Factory after the flood
The flooded Gibson factory
Many of you may have heard about the disastrous floods that brought Nashville to its knees in May of this year, but – as the home of Gibson Guitars – the flooding of the Tennessee state capital had a major impact on the guitar industry too.
These pictures, taken by Gibson's staff photographer Sandy Campbell, illustrate some of the damage that befell the manufacturer's US headquarters. Beware though, these make painful viewing…
Damaged SGs and Les Pauls.
Ouch...
Broken machines
Wet work
A new relic effect? Err, nope...
The workers
Getting back on track
The production line starts rolling
Up to speed again
