Free Track Fridays: The Week's Best Free MP3 Downloads

Some require email sign-ups, some your first-born, but they're all free and they've all got guitars in. Maybe you'll find something you like…
If You Only Pick One…
The man that was Mumford and Sons, before Mumfords and Sons, is preparing his highly-anticipated second album, 'Been Listening', and heading out on tour this May (click here for dates - be warned, they sell out).
If the rest of the new full-length is like 'Kentucky Pill', we may very well have our summer soundtrack secured.
Get The Rest…
The Fabulous Penetrators - The Hump
This gang of garage-rock revivalists sound like they pick their teeth with a flick-knife and floss with their cheese-wire guitar strings.
An awesome new UK post-hardcore group from the Epitaph stable. Catchy, aggressive and innovatively rhythmical, it's good stuff, even if the 'talking breakdown' sounds a little tired.
This gaggle of North-Eastern lads pedal a fine brand of working class rock. Sounding like Bruce Springsteen would if he had been raised on the mean streets of Newcastle, instead of New Jersey.
Slaves To Gravity - Last Ignition
This reminds us very much of the kind of metal that was doing the rounds back in the early naughties courtesy of the likes of the Deftones, A Perfect Circle, and if you want to get REALLY specific, Vex Red.
Hovercraft Pirates - Shut The Hell Up
All rock music can be compared to cuts of beef. 'Shut The Hell Up' is a chunky slab of hardcore-punk inflected rib eye rock-steak that's been thoroughly tenderised with mosh-pit fists.