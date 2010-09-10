Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from Manic Street Preachers, Cradle Of Filth and more!

In a typically bizarre Free Track Friday combination, this week's post features free MP3 downloads from Manic Street Preachers, Cradle Of Filth, Endless Boogie and Warpaint. We've even gone and streamed them for you this time!

**Track of the week**

Warpaint free mp3 download 'elephants'

We saw Warpaint at Reading Festival and pretty much fell in love with them on the spot. They make a kind of entrancing post-rock with Portishead vocals on top and we would like to marry them. This song reminds us that we probably shouldn't.

**Get the rest**

Manic Street Preachers - I'm Leaving You For Solitude

The Manics return with a campfire sing-along. We bet Nicky Wire doesn't get on too well with the woodsman lifestyle. Check out the Byrds-esque guitar solo and the lo-fi production values…

Cradle Of Filth - Lilith Immaculate

If Cradle opened a shop in 'Harry Potter', it'd be called 'Filth and Friends - Purveyors of fine gothic metals.' Here's the first cut from their new album, due 1 November.

Endless Boogie - Tarmac City (Right-click to save)

Endless Boogie ooze more rock 'n' roll from their eyebrow-pores than any of us mere mortals could hope to excrete in a lifetime. Frontman Paul Major has been playing the same guitar for over 30 years and dammit if he doesn't sound like he was born wailing a fuzz solo on that thing.