Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from Buddy Guy, Firewind and more!

Buddy Guy and B.B. King on the same track for free! Plus free MP3 downloads for metallers (Firewind), garage rockers (Jenny And Johnny) and folkies (Dry The River). There we go, we think that probably pigeon-holes and annoys just about everybody… Streams where available.



**Track of the week**

It's Buddy Guy featuring B.B. King and it's free… Why are you even still reading this? Go get it now. Go on! We'll still be here when you get back… Honestly, some people.

**Best of the rest**

Firewind - Ark Of Lies

It's good to see that Gus G is still remembering his roots, taking some time off from a hectic Ozzy tour schedule to record a new Firewind album 'Days Of Defiance'. Check out this new cut…

Jenny And Johnny - Scissor Runner

Featuring Jenny Lee Lewis of Jenny Lee Lewis from Rilo Kiley fame and songwriter/producer-type Johnathan 'Johnny' Rice (no, we haven't spelt it wrong). It's all jangly, catchy and endearingly DIY.

Dry The River - Shaker Hymns

What with Mumford & Sons busy trying to replicate the success of their cajillion-selling debut, there's a gap in the market for a quality UK folk act. Dry The River fall somewhere between Elbow, Mumford and Bon Iver. Bound for a large-ish indie label soon we reckon.