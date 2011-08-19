Arcane Roots and 22 for 2011 UK tour dates

We've only just announced a double-header from Turbowolf and Hawk Eyes, but now we've got another one to shout about: the equally excellent Arcane Roots and 22 will also be touring the UK together this November.

If you're not familiar with either band, we suggest you check out Arcane Roots' inexplicably-wide video for their rather epic single 'You Are' above and then head over to YouTube to watch the promo for 22's math-pop killer 'Plastik'. And people say guitar music's in a bad shape…

Other than that, all that remains to be said is that the tour kicks off in Tunbridge Wells on 6 November at the Forum and ends in London (incidentally it'll only be the second time they've played there) at the Barfly on 17 November.

Check out the full tour dates below.

6 November - Tunbridge Wells, Forum

7 November - Cardiff, Ifor Bach

8 November - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

9 November - Edinburgh, Sneaky Petes

10 November - York, Fibbers

11 November - Carlisle, Brickyard

12 November - Manchester, Alter Ego

13 November - Liverpool, Ink

14 November - Birmingham, The End

15 November - Sheffield, Corporation

16 November - Southampton, Joiners

17 November - London, Barfly