Turbowolf and Hawk Eyes announce 2011 UK tour dates

Three extremely riffy, watchable and excitamundo* bands, Turbowolf, Hawk Eyes and James Cleaver Quintet have teamed up and announced a string of UK tour dates for this November.

Bristolian riff merchants Turbowolf are headlining the shows in support of their self-titled debut album, due out 11 November. You should check out the excellent first single from that, 'A Rose For The Crows', above.

Hawk Eyes, hail from Leeds and featured in TG209 at the beginning of the year, back when they were Chickenhawk. They also like riffs - big ones. And zombies.

Finally, supporting those two burgeoning rock onions are the James Cleaver Quintet, who have also been featured in TG before and, you guessed it, enjoy serving sizeable slices of steaming riffage. Have you spotted the theme yet?

They're all the kind of bands that like to climb on things, jump around a bit and accidentally hit themselves in the heads with guitars (probably), so you should get along to a show if you like that sort of thing.

*TG may have spent the weekend watching the CBBC channel in an attempt to recover from a colossal hangover.

8 November - Bristol, The Croft

9 November - Cardiff, Club Ifor Bach

10 November - Colchester, Arts Centre

11 November - Southend, Chinneys

12 November - Nottingham, Rock City Basement

14 November - Birmingham, Vudu

15 November - Leeds, Cockpit

16 November - Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

17 November - Manchester, Alter Ego

18 November - Sheffield, Corporation

19 November - Aldershot, Westend Centre

20 November - Bournemouth, Ibar Southampton, Joiners

22 November - London, Upstairs at the Garage