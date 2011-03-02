£15,000 guitar signed by Jack White stolen from London studio

A black Fender Telecaster signed by Jack White and valued at £15,000 was taken during a burglary at a design studio in Hoxton, London.

The guitar's owner, set-designer Paul Biver, was given the instrument by a friend and was only storing it in the studio temporarily.

"A friend of mine collects rock memorabilia and had asked me to help transform his barge but then ran out of money, so I asked if I could have the guitar as payment," Biver told BBC News.

"That was three years ago so obviously it has just increased in value since then. I don't normally store it in my design studio but was making a case for it so was gutted when I realised it had been taken."

It's likely that the thieves did not realise the value of the instrument as they also took a computer and television during the same break-in.

Police know that the burglary took place between the night of the 23 January and the early hours of 24 January and are now appealing for people to come forward.

If you have any information, please contact Det Con Suzanne Raftery of the Hackney Police Burglary Unit on 020 7275 3253 quoting reference number CR4602131/11.