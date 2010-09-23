Young Drummer of the Year 2011 launched

Drum

The Young Drummer of the Year competition is back! Entries in the MikeDolbear.com event are now being taken.



Talented drummers aged 16 or under can submit clips of themselves in action, with the entries initially being whittled down to the finest 40, before the top ten are chosen to battle it out in the live final next year.



The event is now in its ninth year, with previous winners going on to bag support slots for drum heavyweights like Thomas Lang and Billy Ward.



Budding sticksmen and women have until 1 November to get their submissions in. All entries must be in either DV tape or DVD format. For more details visit www.youngdrummeroftheyear.co.uk.