Win Sonisphere weekend tickets

Metallica

© A3602 Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/Corbis

Knebworth is the place to be for rock and metal fans next month as Sonisphere returns with a mind-blowing line-up, and we've got a pair of tickets to give away for the all-star festival.

Metallica kick things off on 8 July as thrash's Big Four descend on the UK for a historic show.

The big names keep on coming on 9 and 10 July as Biffy Clyro, Slipknot, Weezer, The Mars Volta and many more take to the festival's Apollo and Saturn stages.

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning a pair of weekend camping tickets is head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/sonispheretickets and answer a simple question.