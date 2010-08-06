Win a signed Mark Heaney solo album

Mark heaney

It's rare that we'll find an album that everyone in the Rhythm office enjoys in equal measure, but Mark Heaney's solo album Drum Room is one that has had heavy airplay ever since it first arrived here many months back...

In the latest issue of Rhythm we catch up with Mark to discuss his phenomenal solo work, and to find out what it's like playing post-punkers Gang Of Four.

Now you can enjoy Mark's ambitious solo project yourselves, as we've got ten signed copies of the album to give away.

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning yourself a copy is send an email with the subject title 'Mark Heaney comp' to rhythm@futurenet.com by 17:00 on Friday 13 August, and we'll then pick ten entries at random. Good luck!