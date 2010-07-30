Summer issue of Rhythm on sale 3 August

Pick up Rhythm's Summer issue and you'll find…
World Exclusive Travis Barker Interview
We track down the hardest-working man in drumming and find out all you need to know about his solo album, Can The Drummer Get Some, his eclectic CV and his hugely influential style. We also get an in-depth look Travis' set-up with his trusty tech and get the inside word on working with Travis from Tim Armstrong, Corey Taylor and more.
INTERVIEWED
Ray Luzier on Korn going back to their roots
Brian Downey looks back on 40 years of Thin Lizzy
Roy Mayorga gives us the lowdown on Stone Sour's return
Mark Heaney (Gang Of Four) tells us about clinics, chops and solo records …and more
GEAR REVIEWS
Yamaha Rock Tour Drum Kit
Sabian XS20 Cymbals
Perfect Posture Back Brace
Remo Ambassador-X Heads
MXL Drum Mics
Istanbul Agop 30th Anniversary Cymbals
A NEW-LOOK RHYTHM CD
Playalong tracks featuring Nirvana, Bon Jovi and Transplants
Video lessons
Learn to play like Derek Grant (Alkaline Trio), Steve Jordan and Vinnie Colaiuta
Exclusive guest lesson from Dave Mackintosh (Dragonforce)
And more
WIN
Bag yourself a Mapex Black Widow snare drum
You can also win Roy Mayorga's (Stone Sour) head set-up
