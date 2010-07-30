More

Summer issue of Rhythm on sale 3 August

By

Pick up Rhythm's Summer issue and you'll find…

Rhythm

Rhythm

Pick up Rhythm's Summer issue and you'll find…

World Exclusive Travis Barker Interview

We track down the hardest-working man in drumming and find out all you need to know about his solo album, Can The Drummer Get Some, his eclectic CV and his hugely influential style. We also get an in-depth look Travis' set-up with his trusty tech and get the inside word on working with Travis from Tim Armstrong, Corey Taylor and more.

INTERVIEWED 
Ray Luzier on Korn going back to their roots
Brian Downey looks back on 40 years of Thin Lizzy
Roy Mayorga gives us the lowdown on Stone Sour's return
Mark Heaney (Gang Of Four) tells us about clinics, chops and solo records …and more

GEAR REVIEWS 
Yamaha Rock Tour Drum Kit 

Sabian XS20 Cymbals 

Perfect Posture Back Brace 

Remo Ambassador-X Heads 

MXL Drum Mics

 Istanbul Agop 30th Anniversary Cymbals

A NEW-LOOK RHYTHM CD 
Playalong tracks featuring Nirvana, Bon Jovi and Transplants

Video lessons
Learn to play like Derek Grant (Alkaline Trio), Steve Jordan and Vinnie Colaiuta
Exclusive guest lesson from Dave Mackintosh (Dragonforce)
And more

WIN
Bag yourself a Mapex Black Widow snare drum 

You can also win Roy Mayorga's (Stone Sour) head set-up

All this and more in the Summer issue of Rhythm, on sale 3 August. Or you could order your copy from www.Myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.