Win a place on a Tiki snare building course

Tiki

Tiki drums have built up a stellar reputation for putting on insightful drum building courses - and now you can see for yourself by winning a place on one of their 2012 courses.

We have a place for one lucky winner on any of Tiki's two-day snare building courses for this year, a prize worth £485.

The winner will have several dates to choose from throughout the year, with courses running in August, September and November. All courses are held at Tiki's base in Hove, East Sussex. Head here for a full list of course dates.

To stand a chance of winning this incredible prize, all you have to do is head here and answer a simple question.